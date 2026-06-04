Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.19%
Nifty Media index ended up 2.19% at 1451.9 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 10.50%, Saregama India Ltd fell 2.10% and Prime Focus Ltd added 2.03%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.89% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.73% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.05% to close at 23416.55 while the SENSEX increased 0.02% to close at 74360.01 today.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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