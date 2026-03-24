Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 3.45%, NIFTY jumps 1.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 3.45%, NIFTY jumps 1.78%

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Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Nifty Media index closed up 3.45% at 1296.55 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd added 9.04%, Nazara Technologies Ltd rose 5.21% and Tips Music Ltd gained 4.60%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 3.15% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.49% and Nifty Auto index gained 2.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.78% to close at 22912.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.89% to close at 74068.45 today.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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