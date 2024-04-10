Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.80%

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.80% at 1911.35 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 5.87%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 2.59% and PVR Inox Ltd gained 1.86%. The Nifty Media index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 28.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.53% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.49% to close at 22753.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.47% to close at 75038.15 today.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

