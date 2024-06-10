Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.86%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index ended up 1.86% at 2007.4 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.22%, Saregama India Ltd added 1.76% and Tips Industries Ltd rose 1.73%. The Nifty Media index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 25.30% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.83% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 23259.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.27% to close at 76490.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.85%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

US stocks turn choppy after jobs data

Euro Tumbles Significantly Amid Political Uncertainty, Massive Dollar Strength Overseas

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Alphalogic Techsys hits the roof as board to mull fund raising

Kalpataru Projects gains as board OKs NCD issue of Rs 300 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story