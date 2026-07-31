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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.09%
Nifty Media index ended up 2.09% at 1618.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 10.05%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 2.09% and Prime Focus Ltd shed 1.09%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 0.00% over last one year compared to the 1.55% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.64% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.27% to close at 24383.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.21% to close at 78094.64 today.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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