Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.36%
Nifty Media index closed down 2.36% at 1439.85 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 4.76%, Tips Music Ltd shed 4.54% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 4.36%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 7.53% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 2.02% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 23214.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.09% to close at 73983.18 today.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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