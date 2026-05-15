Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.98%
Nifty Media index closed up 1.98% at 1436.1 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 12.76%, Saregama India Ltd added 8.11% and Prime Focus Ltd slipped 4.99%. The Nifty Media index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 5.66% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.93% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.19% to close at 23643.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.21% to close at 75237.99 today.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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