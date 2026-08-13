Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.05%
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.05% at 13033.75 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 4.64%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose 3.36% and Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 3.06%. The Nifty Metal index is up 39.00% over last one year compared to the 0.91% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 0.97% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.16% to close at 24395.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 78079.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks end sideways; metal shares tumble

Nifty August futures trade at a premium

IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 422.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Next Story