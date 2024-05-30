Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.01%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.01%

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.01% at 9545.25 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd slipped 6.36%, Hindustan Copper Ltd shed 6.01% and Tata Steel Ltd fell 5.80%. The Nifty Metal index is up 62.00% over last one year compared to the 21.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.19% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.95% to close at 22488.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.83% to close at 73885.6 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.69%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.77%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.88%

INR Settles Modestly Higher As Dollar Weakens; Massive Sell-Off In Local Equities Cap Gains

Board of Aarti Industries appoints CEO and directors

NSE SME IPO of Aimtron Electronics subscribed 1.5 times

Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 123.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story