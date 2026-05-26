Nifty Metal index ended up 1.10% at 13492.55 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.20%, Vedanta Ltd gained 3.73% and National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.28%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 45.00% over last one year compared to the 4.35% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has slid 0.65% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 0.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.49% to close at 23913.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.63% to close at 76009.7 today.

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