Nifty Metal index ended up 1.53% at 12740.2 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.06%, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 3.02% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 2.98%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 51.00% over last one year compared to the 3.24% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.88% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 24196.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.16% to close at 77988.68 today.