Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.18%
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.18% at 13290.8 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 14.32%, Vedanta Ltd added 6.00% and Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 5.51%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 50.00% over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.22% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 23412.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.07% to close at 74608.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in credit ratings of LT debt programme

Gold loan stocks rally after import duty hike on gold, silver

GSK Pharma Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 275 cr

Government raises Rs 24,000 crore through Treasury Bill auction

First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story