Nifty Metal index closed down 1.11% at 12536.9 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd fell 2.67%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 2.22% and Hindalco Industries Ltd slipped 1.90%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 4.43% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.95% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.11% to close at 24078.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 77185.43 today.

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