Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 4.82%, NIFTY Crashes 2.06%

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 4.82% at 11292.5 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel Ltd dropped 6.67%, Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 6.16% and Hindustan Copper Ltd shed 5.89%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 29.00% over last one year compared to the 3.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 3.72% and Nifty Auto index has slid 3.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.06% to close at 23151.1 while the SENSEX has slid 1.93% to close at 74563.92 today.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

