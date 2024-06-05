Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 5.75%, NIFTY jumps 3.36%

Nifty Metal index closed up 5.75% at 9496.6 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 11.10%, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 9.39% and Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 7.48%. The Nifty Metal index is up 59.00% over last one year compared to the 21.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 5.13% and Nifty Auto index gained 4.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 3.36% to close at 22620.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 3.20% to close at 74382.24 today.

