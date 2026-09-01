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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty MNC Index falls 1.57%
Nifty MNC index closed down 1.57% at 32513.7 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 4.41%, Nestle India Ltd fell 3.90% and Hitachi Energy India Ltd slipped 3.32%. The Nifty MNC index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 2.31% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.10% to close at 24055.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.02% to close at 76944.28 today.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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