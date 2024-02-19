Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nifty Pharma index ended up 0.88% at 19037.7 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sanofi India Ltd jumped 3.84%, Natco Pharma Ltd rose 3.70% and Granules India Ltd added 2.08%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 57.00% over last one year compared to the 23.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 0.79% and Nifty Consumption index increased 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.37% to close at 22122.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 72708.16 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Share India Securities allots 7.41 lakh equity shares

Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; consumer durables index gains

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Market rallies for 5th day; Nifty hits fresh life high; VIX climbs 5.22%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story