Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 0.88% at 19037.7 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sanofi India Ltd jumped 3.84%, Natco Pharma Ltd rose 3.70% and Granules India Ltd added 2.08%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 57.00% over last one year compared to the 23.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 0.79% and Nifty Consumption index increased 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.37% to close at 22122.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 72708.16 today.

