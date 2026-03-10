Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.22%
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.22% at 23214.25 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Wockhardt Ltd rose 3.34%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 2.73% and Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 2.59%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 7.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.19% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.43% to close at 24131.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.30% to close at 77802.13 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) IPO subscribed 42%

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

Japanese stocks rebound as falling oil prices lift investor sentiment

Chinese stocks rebound as easing Iran conflict concerns and strong export data lift sentiment

Nifty March futures trade at premium

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story