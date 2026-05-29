Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.37%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.50%

Nifty PSE index ended down 2.37% at 10227.35 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd shed 4.65%, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped 3.20% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slipped 3.16%. The Nifty PSE index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 5.18% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 2.02% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.50% to close at 23547.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.44% to close at 74775.74 today.

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