Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 3.41%, NIFTY Crashes 1.55%

Nifty PSE index closed down 3.41% at 9626.6 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd fell 5.26%, Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 5.18% and NMDC Ltd shed 5.17%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 100.00% over last one year compared to the 19.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 2.97% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.55% to close at 21957.5 while the SENSEX has declined 1.45% to close at 72404.17 today.

