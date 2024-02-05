Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.05% at 9189.2 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 6.78%, Life Insurance Corporation of India added 5.65% and Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 5.46%. The Nifty PSE index is up 114.00% over last one year compared to the 21.94% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.79% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.38% to close at 21771.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.49% to close at 71731.42 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel