Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed up 3.37% at 9005 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd gained 10.12%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 9.81% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 8.78%. The Nifty PSE index is up 111.00% over last one year compared to the 24.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 3.16% and Nifty Metal index added 2.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.72% to close at 21853.8 while the SENSEX added 0.61% to close at 72085.63 today.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

