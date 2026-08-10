Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.67% at 8639.8 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India slipped 2.76%, State Bank of India dropped 2.39% and Canara Bank fell 2.24%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 0.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.35% and Nifty PSE index has slid 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.05% to close at 24583.8 while the SENSEX added 0.06% to close at 78542.44 today.

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