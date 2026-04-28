Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.15%
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.15% at 8663.05 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India slipped 3.19%, Bank of Maharashtra shed 2.52% and Canara Bank dropped 2.43%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 29.00% over last one year compared to the 1.37% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 1.54% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.40% to close at 23995.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.54% to close at 76886.91 today.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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