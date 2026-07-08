Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.72%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.72%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.12%

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Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.72% at 8072.3 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India slipped 5.12%, Union Bank of India dropped 4.15% and Bank of Maharashtra fell 3.11%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 6.43% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.52% and Nifty Bank index has slid 2.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.12% to close at 23882.05 while the SENSEX is down 2.15% to close at 76503.6 today.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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