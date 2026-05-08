Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.06%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.06% at 8371.95 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India dropped 6.66%, Punjab & Sind Bank fell 3.65% and Bank of Baroda slipped 2.39%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 0.40% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.66% and Nifty Bank index has slid 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.62% to close at 24176.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.66% to close at 77328.19 today.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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