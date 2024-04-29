Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.56%

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.56% at 7569.05 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 6.17%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 5.03% and Union Bank of India added 3.88%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 82.00% over last one year compared to the 25.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 2.54% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.00% to close at 22643.4 while the SENSEX increased 1.28% to close at 74671.28 today.



First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

