Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.84%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.84% at 8679.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India added 3.41%, Union Bank of India jumped 3.06% and Bank of Maharashtra gained 2.94%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 39.00% over last one year compared to the 0.20% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 2.63% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 2.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.24% to close at 24330.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.22% to close at 77958.52 today.

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