Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.05% at 8817.5 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 4.34%, Bank of Maharashtra rose 3.70% and Union Bank of India gained 2.47%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 0.21% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.54% and Nifty Media index gained 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.15% to close at 24435.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.24% to close at 77966.35 today.

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