Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 8.40% at 8006.15 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda rose 12.10%, Central Bank of India added 11.83% and State Bank of India gained 9.07%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 96.00% over last one year compared to the 25.52% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 7.81% and Nifty Energy index gained 6.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 3.25% to close at 23263.9 while the SENSEX increased 3.39% to close at 76468.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.77%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index records a surge of 1.12%

INR Jumps To Over 2-Month High Tracking Surge In Equities

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Vakrangee to acquire minority stake in ATM manufacturer - Vortex Engineering

Impex Metal &amp; Ferro Alloys to resume production in June

Board of GE Power India approves change in directorate

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story