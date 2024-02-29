Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.30%

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.30% at 6929.85 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India added 3.87%, Bank of Maharashtra rose 3.02% and UCO Bank gained 2.90%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 84.00% over last one year compared to the 25.97% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index added 0.96% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 21982.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.27% to close at 72500.3 today.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

