Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.75%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.75% at 8713.1 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank gained 7.10%, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 6.17% and Central Bank of India added 5.84%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 3.09% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.01% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 24085.7 while the SENSEX added 0.45% to close at 77155.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market extends rally for 4th day; Nifty ends above 24,050 mark

Japan stocks reach new highs on strong export growth

China stocks rebound as policy signals boost investor confidence

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story