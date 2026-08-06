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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.20%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.20% at 8729.25 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 3.81%, State Bank of India rose 2.84% and Indian Bank jumped 2.80%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 27.00% over last one year compared to the 0.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.32% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.05% to close at 24636 while the SENSEX added 0.48% to close at 78954.76 today.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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