Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.07%

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.07% at 7146.15 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 7.04%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.55% and Bank of India added 4.05%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 84.00% over last one year compared to the 26.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.30% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.86% to close at 22336.4 while the SENSEX added 0.77% to close at 73648.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.56%

INR Gains Amid On Positive Cues From Local Equities

Epigral consolidated net profit rises 0.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story