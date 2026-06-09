Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.62%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.62% at 8496.6 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda gained 5.59%, Bank of Maharashtra added 5.48% and Bank of India rose 5.45%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 18.00% over last one year compared to the 7.41% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 2.09% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.52% to close at 23242.1 while the SENSEX added 0.54% to close at 73918.76 today.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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