Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.83%

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.83% at 1117.7 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd slipped 6.53%, Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 6.45% and Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 3.81%. The Nifty Realty index is up 117.00% over last one year compared to the 24.97% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 2.16% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.18% to close at 23516 while the SENSEX added 0.05% to close at 77337.59 today.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

