Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.05%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.05%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Nifty Realty index ended down 3.05% at 798.5 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd slipped 7.26%, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.23% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 4.01%. The Nifty Realty index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 0.80% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.52% and Nifty Media index has slid 2.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.49% to close at 23815.85 while the SENSEX is down 1.70% to close at 76015.28 today.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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