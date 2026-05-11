Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.05%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.05% at 798.5 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd slipped 7.26%, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.23% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 4.01%. The Nifty Realty index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 0.80% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.52% and Nifty Media index has slid 2.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.49% to close at 23815.85 while the SENSEX is down 1.70% to close at 76015.28 today.

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