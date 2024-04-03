Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.58%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.58% at 924.85 today. The index has slipped 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 4.43%, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 3.84% and DLF Ltd shed 3.24%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 137.00% over last one year compared to the 28.95% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.78% and Nifty PSE index added 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.08% to close at 22434.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.04% to close at 73876.82 today.

