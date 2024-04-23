Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.58%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.58% at 957.2 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd added 5.88%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 3.58% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 3.58%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 124.00% over last one year compared to the 26.06% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.96% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 22368 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 73738.45 today.

