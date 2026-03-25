Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.69%, NIFTY jumps 1.72%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.69%, NIFTY jumps 1.72%

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Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Nifty Realty index closed up 2.69% at 692.1 today. The index has slipped 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd added 4.56%, SignatureGlobal India Ltd gained 4.46% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.94%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 1.53% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.67% and Nifty Metal index added 2.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.72% to close at 23306.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.63% to close at 75273.45 today.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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