Nifty Realty index closed up 3.54% at 906.95 today. The index has gained 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd added 6.91%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 6.22% and Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.53%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 6.00% over last one year compared to the 5.94% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.09% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 23962.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.31% to close at 76741.82 today.

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