Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 0.92%
Nifty Realty index ended up 0.92% at 869.35 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd jumped 1.88%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.73% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd rose 1.58%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 7.03% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 0.89% and Nifty Financial Services index added 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.34% to close at 23140.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.43% to close at 73895.74 today.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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