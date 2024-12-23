Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.47%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.47% at 1075.65002441406 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 4.02%, Raymond Ltd rose 3.19% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 2.81%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 41.00% over last one year compared to the 11.26% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 1.10% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.70% to close at 23753.44921875 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.64% to close at 78540.17 today.

