Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.24%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.24% at 1119.9 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 4.89%, Sobha Ltd jumped 4.84% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.50%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 114.00% over last one year compared to the 24.75% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.09% and Nifty IT index increased 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.33% to close at 23398.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 76810.9 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

BSE SME IPO of United Cotfab subscribed 2.80 times

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

Nifty June futures trade at discount

UK Pound Off Three-Month High Against Dollar

Sebi to auction 19 properties of KBCL India to recover investors' money

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story