Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.34% at 1019.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 4.45%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.90% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.86%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 21.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.87% and Nifty Media index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22530.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 73961.31 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yatra Online standalone net profit declines 71.39% in the March 2024 quarter

CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story