Nifty Realty index ended up 2.41% at 812.7 today. The index has added 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.82%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.52% and DLF Ltd rose 3.44%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.93% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 1.13% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.51% to close at 24119.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 77269.4 today.

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