Nifty Realty index ended up 3.58% at 859.25 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd jumped 5.47%, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 4.98% and DLF Ltd added 4.62%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 6.01% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index increased 2.08% and Nifty Media index gained 2.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.59% to close at 24005.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.58% to close at 76922.64 today.

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