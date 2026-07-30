Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.06%
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.06% at 899.5 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 4.67%, DLF Ltd shed 2.30% and Lodha Developers Ltd fell 2.22%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.16% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.63% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 0.52% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.28% to close at 24317.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.35% to close at 77928.15 today.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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