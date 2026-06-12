Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.53%, NIFTY jumps 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.53%, NIFTY jumps 1.99%

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Nifty Realty index closed up 3.53% at 769.6 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 4.68%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 4.65% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 4.54%. The Nifty Realty index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 5.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 3.15% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.99% to close at 23622.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 2.30% to close at 75527.95 today.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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