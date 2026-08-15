R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 116.89 croreNet profit of R&B Denims declined 46.78% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.89101.87 15 OPM %7.4411.07 -PBDT10.2115.16 -33 PBT6.0411.38 -47 NP4.388.23 -47
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