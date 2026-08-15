R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 116.89 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 46.78% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.116.89101.877.4411.0710.2115.166.0411.384.388.23

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